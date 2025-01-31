President Expresses Condolences After Deadly Plane Crash Near Washington D.C.

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was deeply saddened to hear about the numerous victims resulting from the plane crash near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., reported Akorda on Jan. 30.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Tokayev expressed sincere condolences to the U.S. President Donald Trump, the families of the victims and all those affected by the tragedy.

More than 60 people were killed when an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday and crashed into the frigid Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, reported Reuters on Jan. 30. The cause of the crash is under investigation.