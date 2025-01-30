Kazakhstan to Build First Nuclear Power Plant Within Eight Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is working to accelerate the construction of its first nuclear power plant (NPP), aiming to complete the first unit within eight years, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said at a briefing on Jan. 29, reported Kazinform.

Nuclear power plant

This follows President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to speed up the project amid the country’s growing energy deficit. While NPP construction typically takes 10-12 years, Kazakhstan plans to negotiate with official vendors to shorten this timeline.

Satkaliyev also outlined plans to localize the uranium conversion cycle. Kazakhstan already manufactures pumping equipment for NPPs, and expanding domestic production of reactor components and power equipment is a priority.

“To fully realize all the benefits we have, it is necessary to build at least three NPPs, according to our calculations. This is technically possible,” he said.

Thermal power plants

Earlier, the ministry reported that the thermal power plant (TPP) in Kokshetau would be fully commissioned in 2029, Oskemen in 2031, and Semei in 2032. The construction of a TPP in Kyzylorda is also underway.

Satkaliyev confirmed that the feasibility study for Kokshetau’s TPP is nearing completion, with design work already underway. Studies for Semei and Oskemen are expected to be finalized this spring.

Regarding financing, he emphasized strict negotiations to ensure cost efficiency. Kazakhstan’s Samruk Energo will lead talks, and the primary financing scenario will be a Russian government loan with subsidies.

“We have limited sources of financing, but based on economic security, we will take all measures to ensure that the plants are built on time,” Satkaliyev stated.

Oil production and fuel prices

Satkaliyev recalled that Kazakhstan did everything possible to fulfill its obligations to limit production volumes. For the current year, the government has set the task for the oil and gas industry to produce at least 96.2 million tons. No reductions are expected.

The ministry is also considering increasing its stake in the Tengiz oilfield, operated by Tengizchevroil, whose partners are Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Lukoil. Preliminary negotiations are expected to begin soon.

Meanwhile, fuel prices are set to rise. The price of AI-92 gasoline will increase by no more than five tenge (US$0.0097) per liter in the short term. The market will regulate prices, while the government will intervene to prevent sharp spikes. The estimated price for AI-92 gasoline is projected to reach 210 tenge (US$0.41) per liter.

“Increasing fuel prices is inevitable due to the need for investment in refining and oil production. Also, one of the goals is to replenish Kazakhstan’s budget. The prices will rise, and we will monitor that this does not harm consumers, but there is no ideal scenario,” Satkaliyev remarked.