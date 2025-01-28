President Tokayev Calls for Creating Nuclear Cluster in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for accelerating the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) and creating a broader nuclear cluster to address growing energy shortages and support the country’s progress. He made these remarks during an expanded government meeting on Jan. 28, reported Akorda.

He instructed the government and Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund to develop long-term plans for the nuclear industry’s advancement and determine the most suitable locations for constructing future NPPs while adopting modern, safe technologies.

To achieve complete self-sufficiency in electricity and create reserves of 15-20%, Tokayev directed the addition of at least three gigawatts of new energy capacity within two years, nearly 2.5 times higher than in previous years.

The President noted that by 2027, the government must unify the Western Zone’s electrical networks with the Unified Electric Power System and strengthen Southern Zone grids.

He highlighted ongoing large-scale projects in green energy and combined-cycle plants. To eliminate energy deficits in southern regions, he called for the completion of the first phase of the second branch of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline by 2026.