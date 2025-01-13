Kazakhstan Showcases Renewable Energy Vision at IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI — Kazakhstan has solidified its role as a magnet for international investment in renewable energy, showcasing its portfolio of 153 renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of 3,032 MW at the High-Level Dialogue on Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia, held during the 15th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly on Jan. 11 in the United Arab Emirates’ capital.

Representing Kazakhstan, Zhaslan Kasenov, the director of the Renewable Energy Sources Department of the Ministry of Energy, highlighted the country’s bold commitment to green energy development. He highlighted the country’s ambitious growth trajectory and investor-friendly policies, including its partnerships with Europe, China, and the Middle East. These partnerships and long-term guarantees, such as 20-year power purchase agreements and annual tariff indexation, make Kazakhstan an attractive destination for global investors.

Kasenov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s role as a pioneer in the region’s energy transition, emphasizing the country’s ambitious goals and strategic approach. According to him, the country aims to generate 15% of its total energy from renewable sources by 2030, with a more ambitious target of 50% by 2050. These objectives align with global sustainability efforts and solidify Kazakhstan’s position as a trailblazer in combating climate change in Central Asia.

In addition to its environmental ambitions, Kasenov shared that renewable energy development in Kazakhstan is delivering significant economic and social benefits. The sector creates jobs, reduces the country’s reliance on fossil fuels, and strengthens energy security. These advancements not only boost the domestic economy but also reinforce Kazakhstan’s reputation as a forward-thinking leader in sustainability. According to Kasenov, the government remains focused on fostering partnerships with international financial institutions and private-sector investors to accelerate its renewable energy initiatives and drive the sector’s continued growth.

The dialogue, moderated by journalist Melinda Crane, brought together regional energy leaders to discuss diversifying Central Asia’s energy mix to ensure sustainable economic growth. Launched at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), this partnership focuses on leveraging resources and fostering cooperation to build a sustainable energy framework for the region.

IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera underscored the region’s importance in the global energy transition.

“Central Asia is very critical in the fight against climate change with its abundant natural resources. The region can play a stronger and leading role in the global energy transition. I’m confident this new partnership can accelerate the pipeline of renewable energy projects and drive green industrialisation,” he said.

As the first international energy meeting of 2025, the IRENA Assembly brought together 170 member states, ministers, development banks, CEOs, and youth leaders to discuss the future of renewable energy. Key topics included tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, enhancing climate ambitions through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0), and unlocking innovative financial flows for emerging economies.