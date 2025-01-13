Kazakhstan Ranks 57th Among 145 Nations in 2025 Global Firepower Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ranked 57th out of 145 nations in the 2025 Global Firepower Ranking, with a score of 1.1016. In 2024 index, it rated 58th.

Other Central Asian countries include Uzbekistan on the 58th line. Turkmenistan is placed 77th, followed by the Kyrgyz Republic – 105th and Tajikistan – 108th.

The rating utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a nation’s power index score with categories ranging from quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography. A score of 0.0000 is considered perfect.

The United States, Russia and China are the top three countries. Central African Republic, Benin and Bhutan are the last on the list.