Kazakhstan, Japan Discuss Economic and Strategic Ties During High-Level Talks

ASTANA— President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Special Advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Akihisa Nagashima on Jan. 31 to explore opportunities to deepen trade, investment, and scientific collaboration. The meeting underscored Japan’s key role in Kazakhstan’s economic development.

During the talks, Tokayev highlighted the significant potential for expanding trade, economic, investment, and scientific-technical cooperation between the two countries, reported Akorda.

Japanese investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded $8 billion. Tokayev said Kazakhstan remains committed to providing favorable conditions for foreign investors, including leading Japanese companies.

Nagashima reaffirmed Tokyo’s strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The officials emphasized the importance of enhancing high-level political dialogue. They discussed prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, transportation, education, climate change, and cultural-humanitarian collaboration.

Nurtleu and Nagashima Discuss Strategic Partnership, Focus on 2025 Summit and Joint Projects

Nagashima also met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in Astana to discuss the Kazakh-Japanese strategic partnership focusing on trade, investment and cultural cooperation.

The officials highlighted plans for the inaugural Central Asia + Japan Summit in 2025 and expressed interest in expanding collaboration in energy, ecology, and critical minerals.

According to Nurtleu, Japan is Kazakhstan’s important partner in Asia.

“Japan has advanced technologies and innovations in demand in various sectors of the economy. We see significant potential for expanding cooperation and realization of new investment projects,” Nurtleu noted.

They expressed interest in developing joint projects in energy, ecology and extraction of critical minerals, which will contribute to mutual trade and investment growth.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1993, Japanese companies have invested more than $8 billion in the Kazakh economy. In 2024, the volume of direct investments from Japan increased by 6%, exceeding $300 million. Trade turnover between the two countries in January-November last year reached $1.6 billion.