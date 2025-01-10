Kazakhstan Adopts Plan to Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Aviation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has become the first Central Asian country to support the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) initiative by adopting the National Action Plan to Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Aviation, the Kazakh Transport Ministry reported on Jan. 10.

This should significantly reduce aviation’s environmental impact amid growing climate change and sustainable development challenges.

It envisages initiatives to improve airport infrastructure using energy-efficient technologies, develop measures to transition industry entities to sustainable aviation fuel and introduce legislative amendments to support the ICAO carbon offset program.

Adopting the plan is part of Kazakhstan’s commitment to international climate agreements and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Its implementation will involve active participation from all stakeholders and entities in the civil aviation industry.

The outcomes will be monitored regularly to refine actions and improve their effectiveness.