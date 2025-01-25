Kazakh Cadets Complete Atlantic Crossing as Part of Unique Educational Voyage

ASTANA – Second-year Kazakhstan Maritime Academy (KMA) cadets of the Kazakh-British Technical University crossed the Atlantic Ocean on the Dutch sailing vessel Eendracht, covering nearly 5,910 kilometers.

“The journey on board the sailing vessel became a significant part of the educational process and was made possible thanks to the partnership of KMA with STC Group,” reported the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education on Jan. 20.

This unique educational project became an essential stage in their preparation, combining theory with practice and laying the foundation for a future maritime career.

The route began on Cape Verde Island, off the west coast of Africa, and ended on Curaçao Island in the Caribbean Sea. This journey allowed cadets to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world ocean navigation conditions.