Cultural Events and Exhibitions to Check Out in Astana and Almaty This Weekend

ASTANA — Get ready for an exciting weekend in the vibrant cities of Kazakhstan, where culture and art come alive. Astana and Almaty will host a variety of events that promise something for everyone. From captivating opera performances to hilarious stand-up comedy shows, the weekend is packed with entertainment and artistic flair. Let’s explore the incredible events waiting for you in these lively cities!

Astana

Exhibition of modern Japanese graphics “The Mystery of Fujiyama” from Dec. 20 to Jan. 17

The exhibition of modern Japanese graphics “The Mystery of Fujiyama” is organized in collaboration with “The Tolman Collection Tokyo” gallery, showcasing the works of 10 contemporary Japanese artists.

Among the featured artists is the legendary Toko Shinoda, alongside renowned names such as Katsunori Hamanishi and Wako Shuji. Each of these creators presents a unique interpretation of space and time, weaving a captivating narrative through the enchanting world of Japanese drawing. Their works masterfully blend ancient artistic principles with a modern perspective, achieving a delicate balance between timelessness and fleeting moments, the inner world and the outer reality.

This exhibition immerses viewers in the alluring spirit of Japan — its rich philosophy, history, and cultural traditions — while maintaining an air of mystery and subtle ambiguity that leaves much to the imagination.

Venue: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14 D, Dinmukhamed Kunaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Il barbiere di Siviglia” opera on Jan. 12

Gioachino Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” is a timeless favorite in opera houses worldwide. Its comic plot, vivid characters, and instantly recognizable melodies have made it a beloved masterpiece since its triumphant premiere on Feb. 12, 1816, in Rome. Although several operas were based on Beaumarchais’s play, it was Rossini’s dazzling work that captured hearts.

Among its legendary performers, Yermek Serkebayev stands out as the finest Figaro of the Soviet Union, bringing unmatched brilliance to the role. Today, Rossini’s opera remains one of the most performed and cherished works in the opera repertoire.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Gauhartas” Musical on Jan. 11- 12

“Gaukhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss this powerful performance that promises to leave you deeply moved and entertained. Experience the magic of musical — where love and drama collide in a beautifully staged production.

Venue: ​Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B, Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“El Dia de los Reyes” themed party on Jan. 11

Flamenco Studio invites you to experience the enchantment of “El Dia de los Reyes,” a festive evening celebrating the rich traditions and magic of Spanish culture.

Discover the joy and wonder of this beloved holiday — a time of family warmth, heartfelt generosity, and vibrant celebrations.

Immerse yourself in the lively sounds of Spanish music, feel the passion of flamenco dance, and savor the festive spirit that makes this day unforgettable. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the magic.

Venue: Theater La Bohême; 43, Ualikhanov Street. Tickets are available here.

English Stand up on Jan. 11

Come and have fun at a stand-up show. You’ll hear funny stories, clever jokes, and feel good vibes all around. Bring your friends or come alone — either way, it’s all about having a good time and forgetting your worries. It’s a great way to laugh, relax, and enjoy your time

Venue: Alau Comedy Space, 72, Tole Bi Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Nutcracker” ballet on Jan. 12

Step into a magical world with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” This enchanting ballet brings to life the beloved story of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and their journey through a fantastical land of sugar plums, snowflakes, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss your chance to experience this timeless holiday classic — a performance filled with beauty, magic, and joy.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.