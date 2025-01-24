China’s Yesil Technology to Launch Drone Manufacturing Hub in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – China’s Yesil Technology Company will launch industrial unmanned drone manufacturing in Kazakhstan with the cooperation of the Kazakh Invest national company.

The Kazakh Invest press service reported on Jan. 15 that the project involves building a 50,000-square-meter industrial and research facility in the Almaty Region. The facility will include a battery manufacturing workshop, an innovative technology research center, full-cycle machine storage, an aviation testing station, and other facilities.

The start of manufacturing is supposed to generate 500 employees. The initiative, which aims to boost industrial and innovative growth and diversify Kazakhstan’s economy, will cost around $12 million. The products will be distributed both locally and throughout Central Asia.

“Yesil Technology actively attracts outstanding scientists and researchers from around the world, focusing on solving key problems such as the limitation of unmanned aerial vehicles’ flight range, the accuracy of intelligent obstacle avoidance, and the precision and stability of navigation, which hinder industry development. Today, our products already have the ability to operate stably in the most challenging conditions and accurately perform tasks, providing users with calm and reliable aviation services,” said Yongning Hui, head of Yesil Technology.

Yesil Technology, a Chinese subsidiary of Shaanxi Kaizhuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., was established in March 2024. As a leader in smart solutions for drones in low-altitude industries, the company focuses on developing communication links for unmanned aerial vehicles and producing ready-made devices. It aims to integrate advanced UAV technologies deeply into agricultural monitoring, environmental protection, special facilities protection, emergency rescue operations, and counteracting UAVs.