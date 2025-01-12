Central Asian Designers Unveil 2025 Fashion Trends and Colors to Watch

ASTANA – Central Asian designers reveal the next season’s trends and colors to fit best into the new 2025 year.

According to Kazakh designer Yerlan Zholdasbek, world fashion trends are most often set by American and European designers, but Kazakh fashion has greater influence from Asian trends, particularly from Japan and South Korea.

“They have a more free style, casual and so-called casual chic. These trends are becoming increasingly popular among young people in Kazakhstan,” said Zholdasbek to Kazinform news agency.

Pastel colors are here to stay in the new season, according to him.

“When it comes to next year, classic black and white colors will remain on trend, as well as emerald green, all shades of wine, pastel colors and leopard print. It is important to note that different regions may have their own fashion institutions and preferences, depending on the season and collection. For example, for spring-summer, pastel shades, wine colors and emerald green, as well as various shades of green are relevant,” said Zholdasbek.

“But for me as a designer, the quality of the fabric matters far more than the colors. I work only with natural materials. For each person, the quality of the fabric and the workmanship is the basis,” he added.

For a renowned Kazakh designer, Aida Kaumenova, convenience comes before the beauty of a fashion piece.

“Trends, of course, play an important role. There is a special institute in the world that develops fashion colors and trends, and we, of course, use this colorology,” told Kaumenova Kazinform at Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty.

“It is important to clearly understand what will be in style and to do research in advance. Then we integrate our identity and adapt it into collections, creating products that are not only relevant but also comfortable, so that everyone can enjoy wearing them,” she added.

Amid the rise and demise of different fashion trends, Kaumenova highlights that Kazakh designers do not just follow trends, but transform them into art, much similar to the work of a chef who creates culinary masterpieces with the same ingredients.

She described Kazakh youth as flexible, having no boundaries when it comes to the choice of style and colors. If earlier national elements of clothes were perceived as something special and rarely worn, now the situation has changed dramatically. Young people are not afraid to wear skullcaps, T-shirts with national prints and inscriptions, emphasizing their identity and desire for self-expression, according to Kaumenova.

Burgundy, brown and grey shades will be a feature of 2025-winter, she said.

Zalkar Askaraliev, a young designer from the Kyrgyz Republic specializing in of neo-ethno fashion, said that fashion is ever-evolving with both styles and colors continuously transforming. Global trends are shaped by leading designers and large companies, who plan years in advance which shades and fabrics will dominate the fashion scene. But that makes discovering a personal style that feels both authentic and comfortable evermore important.

“Very often global brands offer bright colors, but our people may not be ready for that, so it is important to focus on comfort. One should choose a style in which one feels confident. Trends and fashions don’t live long today. They can only be relevant for 3-4 months before something changes. Therefore, it is important for people to find their own image and not to fixate on one style or color,” he told Kazinform.

According to Askaraliev, terracotta—a harmonious blend of brown and red hues—along with sapphire and deep blue will continue to be in trend.

The article was originally published on Kazinform.