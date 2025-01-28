Building Green Energy Bridge to Europe: Insights from EBRD’s Sitdikova

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a future leader in renewable energy exports, aiming to establish 12 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030. With an ambitious vision to align with global decarbonization goals, the country collaborates with neighbors Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to create a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia to Europe. This initiative includes constructing a high-voltage transmission line across the Caspian Sea and a Black Sea cable to reach the European Union.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a critical partner in this endeavor, offering policy guidance and investments in renewables and critical minerals. Aida Sitdikova, the EBRD’s Director of Energy, Eurasia, Middle East and Africa, Sustainable Infrastructure Group, shared insights into this transformative project in an exclusive interview with The Astana Times.

Kazakhstan’s green energy potential and interest from clean energy giants

“Kazakhstan’s vast landscape and significant renewable energy potential, combined with its strategic geographic location, make it uniquely positioned to pursue this initiative. Such partnerships highlight the importance of interconnected energy markets for regional cooperation, trade and global sustainability goals,” said Sitdikova.

By 2030, the country plans to establish 12 GW of renewable capacity. By combining renewable energy development, strengthening regional cooperation, and developing the necessary infrastructure, Kazakhstan will not only address its own energy transition but will also support the global climate agenda. These efforts target both domestic energy needs and unlock the potential to export green energy.

“This strategy aligns with global decarbonization efforts and the EU’s energy transition agenda,” she noted.

At COP29 in Baku, Kazakhstan demonstrated its commitment to cross-regional collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding with Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to build a high-voltage transmission line across the Caspian Sea. This project would enable the Central Asian countries to export green energy, potentially complementing Azerbaijan and Georgia’s Black Sea submarine cable project, connecting to Romania and the broader European electricity system.

“Kazakhstan can also serve as a transit country for Uzbekistan, which is targeting an additional 20 GW of wind and solar by 2030. Both countries have significant land availability to support large scale renewables and exports of green energy. These partnerships are ambitious and timely, shaping the future of the continental energy sector,” said Sitdikova.

While the project holds immense potential, Sitdikova acknowledged its complexity, given the involvement of multiple countries and stakeholders, vast distances, massive technical scale and economic feasibility yet to be proven.

“There are significant political discussions and agreements to be reached, the competitiveness of renewable energy exports to be verified, and technical challenges to be addressed,” she said.

The agreement signed at COP29 is the important first step in linking Central Asian renewables with European markets – enabling the transfer of surplus green electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, creating a direct pathway for exports to Europe.

The TransCaspian initiative complements the ongoing development of a 3 GW high-voltage submarine electricity cable under the Black Sea. This cable, linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, is part of a broader strategy to connect the Caucasus region with continental Europe. The project’s initial budget exceeds $2 billion, and preliminary timelines suggest commissioning by 2029.

“This is ambitious, and there are still many stages to navigate,” she added, however noting that “Together, the two projects could form a transformative green energy corridor, unlocking Central Asia’s abundant wind and solar resources for exports to Europe – to diversify energy supplies and contribute to the continent’s decarbonization efforts.”

“The success of this transcontinental green corridor will depend on its commercial viability, cost competitiveness and European markets’ readiness to off-take,” she explained.

Commenting on the recent collaboration between Masdar, the UAE-based global clean energy leader, and Kazakhstan, Sitdikova welcomed Masdar’s involvement in the country’s renewable energy sector. She added that partnerships with international developers like Masdar bring more than just financial resources.

“These collaborations deliver valuable expertise and technological know-how, accelerating the deployment of large-scale renewable projects, driving down the cost of electricity and strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy transition,” she said.

EBRD’s role, commercial viability and battery supply chain development

Sitdikova stressed that economic feasibility remains critical for the project’s success.

“Renewable energy from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia must come at competitive prices for the European consumers. Europe has alternative sources like North Africa and the Middle East, so cost-competitiveness of both generation and transmission will be the deciding factor,” she said.

Developers deliver the cost of renewable energy. Several international sponsors are actively engaging in renewable energy projects across the country, reflecting strong confidence in Kazakhstan’s future as a critical player in the global clean energy transition.

The EBRD, one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan’s renewable energy sector, has been instrumental in driving this momentum. Through targeted financing and active policy dialogue, the EBRD has not only funded key projects but has fostered an enabling environment for investments by prominent European players. One of EBRD’s clients, TotalEnergies, for example, is looking to increase its presence and is currently exploring the development of a 1 GW wind project with battery storage.

Other major European energy companies are also entering the Kazakh renewables market, including ENI from Italy through its partnership with KazMunayGas on a hybrid wind-solar project. Svevind from Germany is currently exploring an ambitious green hydrogen initiative in western Kazakhstan.

“We’ve been engaged in green policy work since 2006, from feed-in tariff policy frameworks to developing renewable energy auctions, low carbon pathway for the energy sector and to financing almost 900 MW of wind and solar data, with international developers from UK, Germany, France and other countries. There are more projects to finance but we also assist the Government with preparing 1GW of wind plus storage auctions across four strategic locations,” she explained.

The EBRD also works on critical mineral development, which is essential for energy storage and transition. Kazakhstan’s abundant resources make it a vital partner for Europe’s decarbonization efforts, and this is where the development of battery supply chains comes into play. Sitdikova noted that energy storage solutions are important for managing the intermittency of renewables.

“We’re seeing more governments incorporating electricity storage into their energy systems and renewable projects, and Kazakhstan is no exception,” she said.

However, she highlighted the challenges posed by Kazakhstan’s ageing transmission infrastructure.

“About 80% of the country’s transmission lines need modernization. To avoid bottlenecks, substantial investments will be required to strengthen the grid,” she added.

To address this, the EBRD continues its long-established partnership with KEGOC, Kazakhstan’s national grid operator. One recent example of EBRD financing is the West Integration project, which supports the construction of a 600-kilometer, 500kV transmission line to connect Kazakhstan’s isolated western region to the national grid. The project is designed to improve power reliability across regions, facilitate the integration of renewables, and pave the way for future energy exports.

“This project is not just about avoiding costly electricity imports; it’s about energy security, enabling the absorption of renewables and adapting to climate challenges,” she explained.

Kazakhstan’s green energy ambitions, bolstered by strategic collaborations and international investments, have the potential to redefine the country’s role in the global energy landscape. By leveraging its geographic advantages, renewable resources, and critical minerals, the country is not only contributing to its own decarbonization but also supporting Europe’s energy transition.

“The vision for scaling up renewables and participating in a green energy corridor connecting continents is remarkable. If successful, it will create new opportunities for regional and global energy cooperation and set a benchmark for future renewable energy projects,” she concluded.

Notably, in 2024, the EBRD invested a remarkable €913 million (US$942.8 million) across 25 projects in Kazakhstan, more than tripling its annual investments compared to previous years.