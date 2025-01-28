Bilateral Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and China Reaches $43.8 Billion

ASTANA – The bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China reached $43.8 billion with a growth of 9% in 2024, reported the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 27.



During the meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chinese Ambassador Han Chunlin, the officials emphasized diversifying exports, particularly increasing shipments of Kazakh grain to China. Bektenov highlighted the importance of integrating additional Kazakh companies into China’s registry of exporters.

China ranks among Kazakhstan’s top five investment partners. Some 62 joint projects worth $8.7 billion have been completed, creating 11,000 jobs. An additional 55 projects worth $13.5 billion are under development, and plans for 222 projects exceed $60.5 billion.

In the transport sector, cargo volumes between the two countries rose by 13% in 11 months of 2024, totaling 29.3 million tons. Both countries aim to upgrade border checkpoints and expand cross-border shipping to meet growing demands.

The meeting reaffirmed mutual commitment to deepening ties in agriculture, energy, tourism, and cultural exchange.