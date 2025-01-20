Astana to Host International Tournament Featuring World Track & Field Stars

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes international athletics tournament on Jan. 25, featuring top athletes, including Olympic champions and world championship medalists.

According to the National Olympic Committee’s press service, the massive event will mark the start of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold 2025 series, which will include nine cities around the world, culminating in Madrid on Feb. 28.

Among the participants are Olympic and world champion, multiple winner of the Diamond League races Andre De Grasse (Canada), silver medalist of the Paris Olympics, debutant of international indoor competitions Kishane Thompson (Jamaica), Olympic bronze medalist Alex Haydock-Wilson (United Kingdom), world ranking leader Cornelius Tuwei (Kenya), world champion Marquis Dendy (United States), Olympic finalist Tia Clayton, World Under-20 Championships gold medalist Tina Clayton (Jamaica), Olympic champion Natasha Morrison (Jamaica), two-time World Championships medalist Sada Williams (Barbados), and others.