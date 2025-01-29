Astana Hub Named Top Startup Ecosystem in Central Asia, Enters Global Top 75

ASTANA – The Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s international technology park, was awarded the Top Startup Ecosystem in Central Asia by StartupBlink, solidifying its global presence and securing a spot among the top 75 startup ecosystems worldwide.

The first and latest edition of the Startup Ecosystem Awards took place on Jan. 28, celebrating the achievements of ecosystems in 2025.

“Astana leads the Central Asian startup ecosystems, achieving a score over 30% higher than the next-ranked city, Almaty. This accomplishment underscores Astana’s dominant position and commitment to fostering innovation in the region,” according to StartupBlink.

The Startup Ecosystem Awards by StartupBlink recognizes the achievements of startup ecosystems in StartupBlink’s algorithm, acknowledging stakeholders such as government agencies, chambers of commerce, startup support organizations, and international organizations contributing to the development of successful startup ecosystems.

“StartupBlink annually evaluates over 1,300 startup ecosystems in more than 100 countries across 40 parameters, including the number of startups, accelerators, co-working spaces, workplaces, as well as startup achievements in international markets. Over the past three years, Kazakhstan has demonstrated stable growth in the ranking, strengthening its position in the global startup community. The country also remains a leader among the countries of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program (CAREC),” said Managing Director of Astana Hub Tanat Uskembayev.

In 2024, Astana Hub made significant strides in developing Kazakhstan’s startup ecosystem. This was highlighted by programs like the Silkway Accelerator, which helped 62 startups from Central Eurasia raise $28.6 million in investments.

Other initiatives, such as the Hero Training program and AIpreneurs, have also fostered growth, leading to impressive outcomes, including startup CITIX attracting $1 million in investments.

According to the Astana Hub, the AlchemistX & Silicon Valley Residency Program also facilitated 22 startups’ entry into the U.S. market, securing investments and commercial deals.