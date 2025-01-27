Astana-Almaty Train Becomes First in Kazakhstan to Offer Onboard Internet Service

ASTANA – The Astana-Almaty route train has become the first in Kazakhstan to offer passengers internet access as part of a new pilot project.

The service, powered by Eutelsat-OneWeb low-orbit satellite technology, allows passengers to make video calls, stream videos, and browse the web during the 17-hour journey. It is planned to expand to other routes in the future.

The initiative is part of Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to digitize transportation and enhance passenger experience, reported Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company’s press service on Jan. 24.

Mobile ticket-checking terminals, chest video recorders for train conductors, and video surveillance systems have also been introduced. All recordings are immediately stored in cloud storage, providing more control and security.