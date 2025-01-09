Anti-Fraud Center Prevents Nearly $2 Million in Fraudulent Activities

ASTANA – The anti-fraud center, established by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) in 2024, has prevented 12,000 cases of fraud and blocked 967 million tenge (US$1.8 million) in the past six months, Kazinform reported on Jan. 8, citing the NBK.

“Of this amount, 760.9 million tenge (US$1.4 million) were blocked by the sending banks, and 206.1 million tenge (US$390,876) by the receiving banks,” reads the statement.

Launched on July 22, 2024, the center ensures real-time information exchange between banks, payment organizations, microfinance institutions, and mobile operators, enabling the swift detection and blocking of suspicious transactions.

The center also compiles a single database on fraudulent activities using information from financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

The anti-fraud center identified phone fraud as the most common type, comprising 25.5% of cases. This was followed by false investments (18.89%), fraud via social networks and messengers (17.61%), credit fraud (9.57%), fake online stores and sellers (7.53%), droppers (6.87%), and mirror sites operated by fraudsters (5.62%). The remaining 8.36% of cases involved other types of fraud.