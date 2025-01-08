Almaty Attracts $19.2 Million for IT Ecosystem Development Over Two Years

ASTANA – Over the past two years, Almaty has secured $19.2 million in investments for its IT ecosystem development, the city administration’s press service reported on Jan. 5.

Almaty IT Ecosystem Development is a three-year project that began in 2022. It focuses on supporting startups in smart cities, artificial intelligence, big data, and sustainable development.

Over 7,000 participants participated in MOST events for IT enthusiasts, where startups generated 5.37 billion tenge (US$10 million). The project created 2,049 jobs.

Acceleration and incubation programs have produced 309 startups, 16 of which have achieved international sales. During the project’s implementation, 1,189 IT specialists and 101 business angels were trained.

Additionally, 55 specialists received training under the Digital Urban Planner, Smart City Engineer program.