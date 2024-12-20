Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau Visit Astana International Financial Centre

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 20 December 2024

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) on Dec. 19.

AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov spoke about the AIFC structure and the main areas of its activity. Photo credit: Akorda.

According to the Akorda, AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov discussed the AIFC structure and its main areas of activity. He suggested that major areas of collaboration between the two nations at the AIFC include investments, green and Islamic financing, and financial sector training.

So far, the AIFC has attracted $14 billion in investments, including $6.7 billion invested in portfolios on the Astana International Exchange. More than 3,400 enterprises from 85 nations are registered at the AIFC, including six from Africa. The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau learned about the activities of the AIFC Court, Central Asia’s first judicial system based on case law standards and principles, as well as the operations of the International Arbitration Center and Green Finance Center. The Presidents also learned about the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) and the regulatory framework of the financial center.


