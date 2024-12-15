Oldest Turkic Dictionary ‘Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk’ Celebrated at UNESCO

ASTANA – The significance of the first comprehensive dictionary of Turkic languages, the “Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk” (Compendium of the languages of the Turks) was discussed at an international conference organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation on Dec. 13 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

The conference, titled Mapping the World in Lexicography: the 950th Anniversary of Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk, was held to commemorate the 950th anniversary of this treasure of the Turkic linguistics, included in UNESCO’s list of anniversaries to be celebrated in 2024–2025.

The author of “Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk” was the 11th-century Kara-Khanid scholar and lexicographer Mahmud al-Kashgari. Travelling through Turkic lands, he compiled the first Turkic-Arabic dictionary. His work became the single most important source in Turkic historical linguistics, a vital source for Central Asian history and ethnography, and a unique example of Islamic linguistic culture.

In her opening remarks, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova highlighted the historical significance of this masterpiece and its role in fostering intercultural dialogue today. She described the work as not merely a dictionary but a compendium of the richness of Turkic languages, the wisdom of Turkic traditions, and the vibrancy of Turkic culture. Raimkulova also stressed that celebrating the 950th anniversary of “Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk” is not just a commemorative event but a call to intensify efforts to preserve Turkic intangible heritage in an era of rapid globalization.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko emphasized that this work holds significance not only for the Turkic world but also for global cultural heritage. He referred to “Divanü Lüğat-it-Türk” as an encyclopedia showcasing the history and richness of Turkic peoples.

During the event, a specially crafted replica of the original “Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk” manuscript, preserved at the Ali Emiri Efendi Library in Istanbul, was displayed alongside roll-ups showcasing the historical journey of the work and information about Mahmud al-Kashgari.