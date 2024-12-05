Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Interpol to Cooperate with Illegally Withdrawn Asset Recovery Committee

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s National Central Bureau of Interpol, under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office signed a memorandum of cooperation on Dec.4.

According to Polisia.kz information media portal, the memorandum outlines collaborative initiatives, including sharing information, implementing joint projects and exchanging best practices to suppress illegal financial transactions. Officials emphasize the agreement’s potential to enhance international cooperation in combating economic crimes and ensure financial accountability.

“The memorandum confirms our determination to ensure transparency and fairness while strengthening global efforts to recover illegally withdrawn assets,” said Merei Makulzhan, the head of the Interpol National Security Service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This partnership is expected to accelerate the investigation and resolution of economic crimes, providing crucial support for international probes and facilitating the return of state funds. It also establishes a foundation for long-term cooperation to bolster the country’s economic security through sustainable collaborative efforts.