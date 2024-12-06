Kazakhstan’s Grain Exports to Reach 12 Million Tons This Year  

ASTANA – The volume of Kazakhstan’s grain exports may reach 12 million tons this year. The key sales markets will include Central Asia, China, Afghanistan, Italy, and other countries. The question of delivering grain in amounts of up to 2 million tons to Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, North African countries, and the European Union (EU) via Black and Baltic Sea ports is also under consideration.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, Kazakhstan exports nearly eight-nine million tons of grain annually, including 6.5-7.5 million tons of wheat.

“The export geography includes more than 40 nations. Traditional markets include Central Asia, Afghanistan, China, Türkiye, Iran, Italy, and Tunisia. By the end of November, 6.3 million tons of grain had been shipped. New crop exports totaled 2.37 million tons, 52% more than the same time in 2023,” reads the statement released on Dec. 6.

Deliveries to Uzbekistan grew by 42% to 944,000 tons; previous year, the amount was 665,000 tons. Tajikistan saw a 49% rise, from 254,000 tons in 2023 to 377,000 tons this year.

Export volume to China has increased by 17%, from 304,000 tons last year to 355,000 tons this year. Deliveries to Afghanistan increased by 71%, from 67,000 tons last year to 115,000 tons this year, and deliveries to Iran soared by 30 times, from 10,000 tons to 299,000 tons.