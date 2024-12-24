Kazakhstan’s Four Women-Led Startups Join Aurora Tech Award 2025 List

ASTANA — Four female entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan have become finalists for the Aurora Tech Award, an annual global prize established by inDrive for women entrepreneurs in IT.

A global list of female founders of startups includes 120 of the boldest and most ambitious entrepreneurs from around the world, reported The Tech on Dec. 24.

Kazakhstan’s list of contenders for victory includes Marzhan Kabduakhitova, founder of the Ratio platform. This platform provides clinics and private users with modern AI solutions for analyzing skin conditions, recommending treatment and monitoring progress.

Alua Sharisheva, a 15-year-old school student, has developed the Jolym application, which helps students prepare for admission to foreign educational programs.

Aliya Sabitova has introduced the InCare KZ marketplace to select specialists to care for people with special needs and the elderly.

The list also features Makpal Ikramova from Kazakhstan, who created the Inventivo project. This project uses computer vision technologies to track joint movements through the camera of a mobile device or computer. This method provides the patient with sensory control and real-time feedback, making joint health care accessible and convenient anywhere in the world.

This year, the awards received a record 2,018 applications from 116 countries.