Kazakhstan’s Exports of Processed Goods Grow 10.2% to $23.3 Billion in 11 Months

ASTANA – Thanks to measures taken to support domestic producers and stimulate deep processing, Kazakhstan’s export of processed goods increased by 10.2%, reaching $23.3 billion from January to November 2024, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a Dec. 17 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported Akorda.

Meanwhile, imports of goods declined by 3.3%, and investments in fixed capital rose by 3.1%, with the largest increase observed in non-oil industries.

Overall, GDP growth during this period reached 4.4%. Diversification efforts contributed to sustained growth in areas of agriculture (13.4%), construction (10.3%), trade (8.2%), transport (8.1%), and manufacturing (5.3%), including metallurgy (7.2%), mechanical engineering (6.9%), the chemical industry (8.4%), as well as information and communications (5.3%).

The non-oil sector entirely drove this year’s economic growth by 5.1%.