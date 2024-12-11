Kazakhstan to Raise $10 Billion for Major Projects Over Three Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to attract US$10 billion in investments for major projects over the next three years. This was announced at the government session with the Kazakh Invest national company’s board of directors chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Dec.11.

The projects will involve partnerships with prominent companies such as CHN Energy, Carlsberg, PepsiCo, ULTRADECOR, and LASSELSBERGER GROUP.

During the meeting, Kazakh Invest Chairman Yerzhan Yelekeyev reported significant achievements in 2024, including the launch of 22 investment projects valued at US$1.1 billion. These projects created approximately 4,800 jobs and included initiatives such as tungsten ore processing facilities in the Almaty Region and antitumor drug production in Almaty.

The company also signed agreements for seven new projects worth US$2.5 billion. Highlights include the construction of a one-gigawatt wind farm in the Zhambyl Region, dairy production facilities in the Almaty Region, and a greenhouse complex in Shymkent.

Kazakh Invest introduced a targeted approach to attracting investments, focusing on four priority sectors: deep processing of grain, coal chemistry, petrochemistry, and production of oil and gas equipment.

Efforts to digitalize investment activities are also underway. The company is developing a comprehensive ecosystem to support investment projects at every stage, from initiation to commissioning and subsequent three-year monitoring. The system operates under a one-window principle, with mechanisms like the green corridor and prosecutor’s filter ensuring smoother processes.