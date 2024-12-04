Kazakhstan Introduces Innovative Methods of Geological Exploration

ASTANA – In line with the country’s goal to expand the area of geological investigation from 1.5 to 2.2 million square meters (m2) by 2026, the Kazakh government is enhancing the investment climate, updating subsurface usage regulations, and using AI technology for data processing. To date, two million m2 of subsoil have been surveyed. The Dec. 3 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed the development of the geological industry.

Amid the rising demand for rare earth metals, 12 locations are being explored with governmental financing. Lithium, a critical mineral, is being investigated in the Bayankol area, as well as the Aral and Caspian regions. This year, a solid minerals exploration area of approximately one million square kilometers (km2) was established, attracting major multinational corporations like Rio Tinto, Fortescue, and Arras Minerals to the country, according to the Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, as reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Between January and September, subsoil users invested 4.3 trillion tenge (US$8.2 billion), of which 125.9 billion tenge (US$240.2 million) was invested in geological exploration. This resulted in the drilling of 50 wells, 2D seismic exploration and interpretation over 5,923 linear kilometers, and 3D exploration over 1,247 square kilometers.

Despite Kazakhstan’s leading position in some metal deposits, production has been declining due to limited exploration activities aimed at expanding solid mineral and hydrocarbon reserves.

Bektenov underlined the importance of revising current approaches. He highlighted the importance of implementing a clear state policy to ensure the rational and effective use of existing mineral resources and the development of new reserves. Today, there is a depletion of extracted minerals and excessive impurities, which requires the drawing of significant funds as well as the development of new extraction and purifying methods. To address this, specific measures and incentives should be introduced to attract investment.

The meeting also addressed the use of modern technologies, including aerial geophysical surveys, which make it possible to reduce the costs of ground-based research.

“The government is focused on promoting geological exploration, providing favorable conditions for attracting investment, introducing new incentive mechanisms and revising regulations. We must first transfer our underground national wealth to state-owned enterprises for discovery and development, and then attract investors. Only then will prices rise, and the state will profit. We should use this tool more extensively,” Bektenov said.

Following the meeting, Bektenov instructed the creation of a specialized accredited laboratory for the analytical research of rocks that meets international standards. He also emphasized the need to establish a scientific ecological and geological cluster based on the National Geological Service, accelerate the digitalization of historical data, ensure its proper preservation and undertake other related initiatives.