Kazakhstan Expands Air Routes Network to 22 International Destinations in 2024

ASTANA – This year, Kazakhstan has expanded its international air route network to 22 new destinations, Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov said at a government meeting on Dec. 17, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

International network

Now, international flights are operated to 31 countries, including Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Oman, Egypt, Kuwait, South Korea, China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, and Czech Republic.

According to Kazinform, Kaliakparov revealed plans for ten new routes next year, including flights to Budapest, Munich, and Rome. He also noted the addition of 18 new aircraft in 2025, while ten planes were purchased this year.

Domestic air transportation

New passenger terminals have been completed in Kyzylorda and Almaty, and a terminal is nearing completion in Shymkent. These projects, funded entirely by private investments, aim to modernize the country’s air transport infrastructure without using state budget funds.

Today, domestic air transportation is carried out by six airlines on 57 routes with a frequency of 669 flights per week.

Over the past three years, the Kids Go Free program has enabled over 5,500 children to fly for free on family travel packages within Kazakhstan, saving families 280 million tenge and generating 1.2 billion tenge in tour sales.

The coast of Lake Alakol remains the most popular destination under the program. Interest in Almaty and its surroundings has grown by 24% compared to last year. The Shchuchinsk-Burabai resort area and the city of Astana share third place.