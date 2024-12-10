Kazakhstan Coins Celebrate Global Unity with World Painting Project

ASTANA – The Kazakh National Bank issued collectible coins in March 2024 for the World Painting project. The coins feature a fragment of the international art initiative, including a drawing of a peace dove by a renowned Kazakh artist and activist Karipbek Kuyukov, a victim of nuclear weapons testing at the Semipalatinsk test site, and an olive branch created by artist Dauren Kasteev, grandson of renowned Kazakh painter Abilkhan Kasteev.

The International Social Art Project comprises fragments created by representatives from countries worldwide. The project set a Guinness World Record for having the most participants pass the brush to one another while creating a single canvas. The artwork symbolizes global aspirations for harmony and peace, transcending nationality, religion, and geography.

Kuyukov also announced the release of a postage stamp dedicated to the project. Kuyukov performed a ceremonial cancellation to add exclusivity, transforming the stamps into collectible treasures.

“From a global edition of 5,000, only 20 stamps are limited editions. Each is individually numbered, signed by me, and adorned with the World Painting seal, which I applied personally,” Kuyukov shared on social media.

“These stamps are more than just collectible items. They symbolize global unity in the pursuit of peace, bringing together cultural figures, celebrities, Olympians, politicians, children, and adults from all corners of the world,” he added.

Kazakh public figure Daut Shaikhislamov conceived the World Painting project during the EXPO 2020 exhibition in Dubai. The artwork, measuring 4 x 1.27 meters, includes brushstrokes from 2,070 participants representing nearly 200 countries.