Kazakhstan and Morocco Sign Agreement on Criminal Extradition

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Morocco signed agreements on the extradition of criminals, on legal assistance in criminal cases, and on the transfer of convicted persons during Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov’s working visit to Morocco on Dec. 13, reported the prosecutor’s press office.

According to Assylov, the conclusion of such agreements is extremely important for Kazakhstan due to Morocco’s strategic location on a key route connecting Africa and Europe via the Strait of Gibraltar.

By closing possible routes for criminals and strengthening the mechanisms of legal interaction, Kazakhstan and Morocco have made a significant step in building a safe, legal space to protect citizens and sustain bilateral relations.

Both countries emphasized that the signed international documents are designed to strengthen cooperation between law enforcement agencies in combating crime, particularly its transnational types, and make a significant contribution to ensuring law and order, protection of constitutional rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries.

Twelve years ago, Kazakhstan signed similar international treaties with Spain, a European state close to Morocco.