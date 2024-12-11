Kazakhstan and Arab Nations Strengthen Strategic Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held a working meeting with ambassadors from Arab countries accredited in Kazakhstan to discuss enhancing cooperation and implementing joint projects, reported the ministry’s press service on Dec.10.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral and multilateral collaboration, with a constructive exchange of views on international and regional issues. Participants explored key areas of partnership, including trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, transport, and logistics.

Nurtleu highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, summarizing the outcomes of cooperation with Arab nations in 2024 and outlining priorities for the upcoming year.

He emphasized the significance of partnership with the Arab states, noting common political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties and interests.

He also expressed gratitude to the ambassadors for their contributions to fostering stronger relations.

“Kazakhstan is ready and open to use all available opportunities to expand existing ties and explore new prospects of cooperation with its partners in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Nurtleu.

The Arab ambassadors praised Kazakhstan’s role in promoting peace, sustainable development, and security, noting the country’s initiatives within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international platforms.

They also expressed support for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms, which they said strengthen the country’s foundation for sustainable development and regional stability.

The ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry to foster comprehensive ties and deepen regional cooperation.