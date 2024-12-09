Kazakh Pupil Presents Fairy Tales at UNESCO Conference in Saudi Arabia

ASTANA – Platon Nechayev, an 11-year-old student from the Karagandy Region, showcased his fairy tales and educational program at the 6th International Conference on Learning Cities in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 2-5.

He was invited to present his unique fairy tales at a high level, including a personal book presentation to His Excellency, the President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, and UNESCO officials involved in the Learning Cities Network.

Although Kazakhstan has not yet joined the UNESCO Learning Cities Network, Nechayev’s participation and the Platon 5D Thinking with ESG Components program have created new opportunities for the country to integrate into this global network.

Nechayev won the Zhas Qyran contest from Air Astana, which allowed him to travel to Dubai. From there, he continued his journey by bus to Abu Dhabi and then to Saudi Arabia, completing his trip to Jubail. Along the way, he was supported by friends and fellow Kazakhs living in the United Arab Emirates. He also launched a social media challenge to raise the remaining funds for his trip.

Nechayev expressed his gratitude for the support he received and his delight in representing Kazakhstan at such an important event.

“For the conference, I wrote a new fairy tale, “The Magic Compass of Time,” where the characters from my first book, Masha and Selimhan, embark on an amazing journey to Saudi Arabia. In the scorching desert sands, they learn to honor traditions and culture, understand the importance of conserving natural resources, and discover the treasure of knowledge,” he said.

He also proposed an exchange of experiences between children in Jubail and Karaganda and the planting of friendship trees in both cities.

His mother, Irina Kharitonova, author of the Platon 5D Thinking program, emphasized that the program represents a unique educational approach that fosters creative thinking by addressing environmental and social challenges.

“The program incorporates ESG principles and is shaping the next generation of leaders. Participating in the conference has opened new opportunities for developing such initiatives in Kazakhstan,” she said.