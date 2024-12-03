Kazakh Foreign Minister Advances Economic Ties with ECO Leadership

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), in Mashhad, Iran, on Dec. 2.

The meeting preceded the 28th Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of ECO member states, focusing on expanding trade, enhancing transport and logistics networks and fostering digital technology collaboration.

According to the ministry’s press service, Nurtleu outlined Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities as it prepares for the ECO Council of Ministers chairmanship in 2025, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening regional ties. He highlighted the organization’s potential to drive economic growth and regional integration.

Khan noted Kazakhstan’s proactive contributions and leadership within the ECO.

The discussion extended to cultural and educational partnerships, environmental sustainability and coordinated responses to global challenges, including climate change and energy security.

Founded in 1985, the ECO consists of ten member states, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. The organization aims to enhance regional economic development through cooperation in trade, transport, ecology and humanitarian initiatives.