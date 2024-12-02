Kazakh, Chinese Agricultural Enterprises Sign Agreements Worth $1 Billion

ASTANA – Kazakh agricultural producers signed agreements with ten Chinese companies worth $1 billion during a Nov. 30 meeting in Beijing chaired by Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov. One of Kazakhstan’s leading enterprises, Aitas.kz, agreed to supply poultry products for $100 million.

The Chinese side was represented by 40 leading agricultural enterprises. Saparov noted that China is one of Kazakhstan’s key foreign economic partners, reported the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s press service.

“Last year, the volume of grain supplies to China increased 5.5 times and reached 1.4 million tons. The heads of the two states agreed to increase the volume of grain supplies to the Chinese market to 2 million tons in the near future and assured of the readiness of the Kazakh side to make deliveries promptly. According to the results of nine months, Kazakh companies shipped 1.1 million tons of grain to China,” he said.