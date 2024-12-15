Kazakh Capital to Host First Fight Nights Boxing Tournament This Month  

ASTANA – The first Fight Nights Boxing tournament will be held on Dec. 20 in Astana featuring Kazakh and foreign boxing stars.

The main event of the evening will be the title fight between Marlon Aguas from Ecuador and Daulet Daukenov from Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform on Dec. 9.

The co-main fight of the evening will be the confrontation between Argentine Emiliano Pucheta and Kazakh Saparbay Aidarov. Brazil’s Felipe Maia will fight against Kazakhstan’s Damir Ismagulov.

“These will be excellent fights with strong opponents. Roy Jones and Vassiily Jirov are among the invited guests. Following the tournament, we will analyze what was successful and what needs to be improved to move forward with this experience in 2025. This will be an evening of professional boxing that will demonstrate the successes of the industry. Of course, it is also an entertainment event, a full-fledged social evening. For athletes, motivation always comes down to two things – recognition and finances. We are ready to offer them both,” said Kamil Gadzhiyev, president of the Fight Nights promotional company.

Another highlight of the evening will be the debut of Kazakh MMA fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov in professional boxing.