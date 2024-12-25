Japan’s Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook’s Latest Edition Features Kazakhstan 

ASTANA – Japanese travel publication Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook published detailed information about tourism and culture of Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries in its latest edition for 2025-2026.

According to the Kazakh Tourism national company, an entire chapter of the Globe Trotter Central Asia 2025-2026 handbook is dedicated to Kazakhstan. The publication covers significant topics of interest to the Japanese audience, including the country’s economy, culture, and gourmet traditions. It also focuses on the country’s national symbols, currency, and unique Kazakh customs.

“We are pleased that Japanese tourists will be able to learn about our culture, history, and nature in their own language. This handbook includes a whole section dedicated to Kazakhstan, with thorough information on 50 pages. This magazine will be a resource for Japanese people who desire to learn about and experience our nation. From January to October, the number of Japanese tourists climbed by 26% compared to the figure for the whole of last year, surpassing 8,400 persons,” said Kazakh Tourism Chair Kairat Sadvakasov.

The guidebook includes six cities of Kazakhstan – Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent, Turkistan, Astana and Aktau, and unique natural sites, including the Sharyn canyon, Lake Kaindy, Altyn-Emel State National Park, Bozzhyra Gorge, Karynzharyk hollow, petroglyphs of the Tamgaly archaeological landscape and much more. The authors indicated all objects’ travel routes and necessary contacts so that Japanese tourists could organize their trip to Kazakhstan.

Globe-Trotter Travel Guide was founded in 1969.