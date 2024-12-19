Grid Upgrade Crucial to Kazakhstan’s Green Energy Transition, Expert Says

ASTANA – Modernization of grid infrastructure might become a key element driving the adoption of green energy in Kazakhstan, according to Sultan Valikhanov, an expert at the EconomyKZ portal.

“Green electrification is not just an environmental necessity. It is a chance for Kazakhstan to reach a new level of sustainable development. Using international experience, the country can become a leader in renewable energy in Central Asia. But this requires decisive steps today,” wrote Valikhanov in EconomyKZ.

The TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2024 report emphasizes that a shift to renewable energy can significantly reduce energy system losses. Today, around 60% of energy is lost due to inefficiencies in conversion and transportation. In the “rupture” scenario, which proposes a path to remain below +2 degrees Celsius by 2100, these losses could be reduced to 40%.

The lack of infrastructure remains one of the key barriers to green transition, according to Valikhanov.

“In Europe, up to 15% of renewable energy is lost due to insufficient grid capacity. Kazakhstan faces a similar problem: regions with high generation potential, such as Mangystau or Zhambyl, have difficulty connecting to the national grid. This barrier slows down the development of the sector and discourages investors,” wrote Valikhanov.

Valikhanov cites the experience of the European Union, China and the United States (U.S.) in implementing efficient green transition.

“China is demonstrating rapid development in solar and wind energy. By 2023, China has become the leader in the installed capacity of solar panels and wind turbines, surpassing all other countries. The country is developing not only generation but also technological solutions for energy storage, which solves the problem of instability of renewable sources,” said Valikhanov.

“Kazakhstan could use Chinese experience in adapting technologies such as energy storage to minimize the impact of variable conditions typical of solar and wind resources,” he added.

Another major challenge is Kazakhstan’s continued heavy energy dependence on coal, with over 70% of electricity generated by coal-fired power plants.

“This poses not only environmental but also economic risks. According to the [TotalEnergies Energy Outlook] report, replacing coal with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, combined with flexible gas-fired plants, has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to eight gigatonnes globally. For Kazakhstan, this is the way to improve air quality and comply with international climate commitments,” said Valikhanov.

In the U.S., a key strategy involves attracting private investment through incentives such as tax breaks and subsidies for companies that advance green energy development.

“Kazakhstan, with its vast carbon reserves, could follow the U.S. example by combining the development of conventional and new energy sources, but with an emphasis on environmental sustainability,” said Valikhanov.

Providing incentives for electric transportation could be another driver of green transition.

“According to the report, sales of zero-emission vehicles will grow sixfold by 2050. In Kazakhstan, the use of electric vehicles remains minimal. The introduction of subsidies and infrastructure for charging stations could accelerate the transition to green transportation,” concluded Valikhanov.