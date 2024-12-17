Central Asia’s Nuclear Future: Opportunities, Challenges and Geopolitics

ASTANA — The National Bureau of Asian Research hosted a panel discussion titled A New Start: Central Asia’s Nuclear Potential & Peril in Washington, D.C, on Dec.12 to explore the critical economic, environmental, energy, and geopolitical dimensions of nuclear politics in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan made history on Oct.6 by holding a referendum on its nuclear energy program, an unprecedented step for a nation that once dismantled the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal and bore the scars of Soviet nuclear tests. This shift signifies a renewed focus on its status as the world’s largest uranium producer and the possibilities of clean nuclear energy.

Kazakhstan’s actions are part of a broader regional trend. Uzbekistan recently announced plans to collaborate with Russia to build a civilian nuclear power plant, while Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic have shown interest in nuclear energy initiatives. Global players, including Chinese, South Korean, and French companies, have expressed interest in participating in these developments.

The event highlighted the unique challenges faced by Central Asia in balancing the global push for green energy with regional complexities. International calls for green energy and reduced reliance on hydrocarbons align with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, these ambitions clash with concerns over Russia’s dominance in civilian nuclear power, China’s increasing appetite for uranium, and the security risks posed by nuclear projects in a region bordering instability to the south.

Challenges in U.S. partnerships

The panel began with Rani Franovich, Principal Consultant of Nuclear ROSE Consulting, discussing the strategic importance of U.S. partnerships in nuclear energy with Western allies and emerging economies such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. She noted that despite their shared interests, outdated regulations create barriers to stronger U.S. collaborations.

“The international market for U.S. technologies is thriving. However, customers first want to see successful deployment domestically. Unfortunately, most of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) regulations were designed for older, large light-water reactors and do not align with the advanced, inherently safe reactor technologies being developed today,” said Franovich.

She added that most Americans now support nuclear energy, and U.S. developers are leading globally, but they need a modernized regulatory framework “to succeed at home and abroad.”

Legislative efforts such as the 2019 Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act and the bipartisan Accelerating Deployment of Versatile Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy Act have pushed for modernized regulations. However, Franovich noted that U.S. developers remain constrained by inefficiencies in current licensing processes, which impacts partnerships with emerging economies like Kazakhstan.

Global perspective on nuclear energy

Justin Friedman, Senior Advisor for Commercial Competitiveness in Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of State, brought a perspective shaped by years in energy policy.

“A problem with a nuclear reactor anywhere is a problem everywhere. This underlines our approach to nuclear energy worldwide,” said Friedman, highlighting the global implications of nuclear safety.

Friedman traced the continuity of U.S. energy policy across administrations, emphasizing that energy security is national security. He noted that nuclear energy has become a critical part of the ‘all-of-the-above’ strategy, though the U.S. does not pressure partners to adopt it.

“Countries must decide for themselves if nuclear energy fits into their energy mix,” he said, adding that Central Asia’s unique geography and history shape its energy decisions. He recounted the region’s legacy of environmental damage from Soviet nuclear activities, which left a lasting skepticism about nuclear energy.

“Gross mismanagement during the Soviet era created a perception that nuclear energy is dangerous. However, attitudes are changing,” said Friedman, citing Kazakhstan’s recent referendum, where 70% supported nuclear development, as evidence of a shift driven by national security concerns and energy independence.

Central Asia’s uranium leadership and human capital

Friedman also noted that Kazakhstan is the U.S.’s lead partner in nuclear cooperation in Central Asia. Their relationship is marked by long-standing collaboration and deep mutual initiatives.

One critical project that Friedman mentioned involves a feasibility study on nuclear deployment in Kazakhstan, facilitated through the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC). The ISTC, established to help transition Soviet-era weapons-related expertise toward peaceful scientific and technological applications, has been pivotal in fostering this partnership.

He also described the U.S. program titled First, launched in 2019, which provides foundational infrastructure for small modular reactor technology. This simulator aims to train the next generation of nuclear experts. Friedman highlighted the success of a similar project at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest in Romania, where enrollment in its nuclear engineering program doubled following the installation of a training simulator.

“So I hope to see something similar [in Kazakhstan] because it is the people, not the metal, that will build and operate these plants,” said Friedman.

Turning to uranium markets, Friedman underscored the region’s potential as a major global supplier. “Kazakhstan is already the world’s largest uranium producer, and Uzbekistan ranks fifth,” he said, adding that the U.S. aims to assist the efforts at enhancing export capabilities. Friedman noted that one objective is developing routes across the Caspian to bypass Russia, ensuring uranium can reach global markets untainted by geopolitical constraints.

Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear energy

Erlan Batyrbekov, the director general of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center (NNC), highlighted the country’s commitment to nuclear energy as a cornerstone of its energy transition and sustainable development strategy. He emphasized that nuclear power has become essential in addressing global challenges, including energy security, economic growth and environmental preservation.

With global energy demands increasing and fossil fuel reserves projected to deplete within two centuries, Batyrbekov underscored the importance of investing in nuclear power as a sustainable solution.

“Kazakhstan is committed to constructing effective and sustainable energy sources to meet electricity needs for households and the rapidly developing industrial sector. We aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as outlined in a strategy approved by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” said Batyrbekov.

He noted that Kazakhstan, the world’s leading uranium producer, is well-positioned to develop a robust nuclear energy program. Batyrbekov pointed out the country’s advanced technological cycle, which includes uranium production, fuel assembly manufacturing, and a strong foundation in nuclear research.

“We also have a strong nuclear science base, represented by Kazakhstan’s NNC and the Institute of Nuclear Physics (INP), which includes a unique research facility and high-quality specialists. Kazakhstan ranks among the top 10 countries in nuclear research, and the NNC is one of the largest research organizations not only in Kazakhstan but in Central Asia,” added Batyrbekov.

With extensive preparations since 2019, Kazakhstan is evaluating potential sites and vendors for its first nuclear power plant. Four companies are under consideration: China National Nuclear Corporation, South Korea’s Hydro Nuclear Power, Russia’s Rosatom, and French Électricité de France.

Rising energy demand and regional trends

Ariel Cohen, the managing director of the Energy, Growth, and Security Program at the International Tax and Investment Center, discussed the region’s growing energy demands due to industrialization, urbanization, and emerging technologies like electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. He noted that nuclear energy offers a reliable, emission-free solution to meet these needs.

Cohen addressed concerns about nuclear energy in Central Asia and acknowledged the region’s resilience in overcoming its Soviet nuclear legacy.

“While Soviet nuclear testing was imposed by an imperial power, the situation differs greatly from the development of civilian nuclear reactors. The latter, as seen in a public referendum, is a choice made by the people, with the promise of the highest levels of safety and security,” said Cohen.

Addressing nuclear waste management

The panel also addressed nuclear waste management policies in Central Asia. Batyrbekov emphasized Kazakhstan’s extensive experience in handling nuclear waste, citing the National Nuclear Center’s management of a vast 40,000-square-kilometer area affected by Soviet-era activities.

Batyrbekov also highlighted the importance of aligning with the global momentum to advance nuclear technology and ensure its continued contribution to sustainable energy solutions worldwide.