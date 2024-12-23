Astana Opera Triumphs with Six Sold-Out Performances in Dubai

ASTANA – Astana Opera Ballet captivated audiences at Dubai Opera with six sold-out performances of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 19 to 22, reported the opera’s press service.

Choreographed by the legendary Yuri Grigorovich, headed by artistic director Altynai Asylmuratova, and conducted by Italian maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva, the enchanting performance brought the magic of a winter wonderland to Dubai, a city known for its year-round warmth.

This ballet has been staged in many opera houses worldwide. Still, the original version and the high level of performance of the Astana Opera ballet company drew the attention of Dubai Opera’s management. Paolo Petrocelli, the head of Dubai Opera, recalled last year’s incredible success and exceptional performance of the company that made the management extend a new invitation again.

“It is the first time I have come to Dubai Opera, although I have already been to opera houses in the United States (US) and Europe, but nothing like this,” shared Zeidan Saleh, a spectator from the US. “I was especially impressed by the international atmosphere in the hall: representatives of many different nationalities came here – Americans, Russians, Arabs, Indians, people from Southeast Asia, China, Japan, there were people from everywhere.”

Indeed, the Dubai Opera resembled a miniature globe during these evenings of the tour, with representatives from around the world gathering to experience the dazzling performance of the Astana Opera.