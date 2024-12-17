Astana Celebrates Avant-garde of the Germans of Kazakhstan Award Ceremony

ASTANA—The Kazakh-German Center in Astana hosted the fourth annual Avant-garde of the Germans of Kazakhstan award ceremony on Dec. 13. The ceremony honored individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their fields and exemplify the achievements of the German community in Kazakhstan.

The winners included Alexander Scherzer in science, Lyubov Kikolenko in art, Artur Gafner in sport, Alexander Gibner in public activity, Sergey Blok in patronage and the late Vladimir Baumeister in the category of outstanding personalities.

This annual event gathered families, friends and members of the German community to celebrate their shared heritage and recognize the remarkable contributions of their leaders. Beyond celebrating individual accomplishments, the awards strengthen the community’s cultural pride and unity.

Robert Gerlitz, director of Deutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper and the award’s initiator, highlighted the significance of the competition and its origins.

“Each year, the database of distinguished German figures in Kazakhstan grows, showcasing individuals who have excelled in science, art, sports, economics, and social activities. However, it raises an ethical question—can we truly take pride in their achievements if we do nothing to support them? This is why timely engagement and connection are so crucial,” said Gerlitz.

Explaining the award’s history, Gerlitz shared with The Astana Times, “When I worked on the Board of Trustees of the Kazakh Association of Germans, I began researching ways to train and promote the avant-garde of Germans in Kazakhstan. This program officially began in 2008, but I realized that while progress had been made, much remained to be done to encourage self-organization and broader involvement. Today, applications can be submitted by regional societies, organizations, or individuals. Remarkably, we often discover individuals with significant achievements—such as earning doctorates in military science—whom we had not known about before.”

He also emphasized the competition’s selection process, which involves reviewing applications by a commission that evaluates candidates based on their contributions to Kazakhstan and the German ethnic community.

“Voting is conducted publicly via a secure Telegram bot. In fact, this year, our platform was hacked—evidence of the growing interest in this competition. After reviewing the votes, we honor the most deserving individuals in each category,” he added.

Honoring Excellence Across Fields

Alexander Scherzer, a computer science teacher at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, was recognized for his innovations in educational technology. Scherzer developed a virtual voice assistant in the Kazakh language and has been honored with awards such as the Ybray Altynsarin Medal and the Global Teacher Prize for Kazakhstan in 2024.

Lyubov Kikolenko, deputy chair of the Kostanay regional German Cultural Center, is a poet, journalist, and advocate for preserving German culture. Her creative works include producing videos for the Virtual Museum of the Germans of Kazakhstan and coordinating youth activities through the Zwiebel German Youth Club.

Artur Gafner, an accomplished eight-time javelin thrower and Kazakhstan and Central Asia champion, represents Kazakhstan in international competitions. Gafner’s journey from humble beginnings to elite athletics demonstrates his dedication to sports and his country.

Alexander Gibner, president of the Society of Germans of the Zhambyl region and a prominent figure in cultural and educational initiatives, has led Gymnasium No. 40 to national recognition. He played a vital role in establishing a virtual museum and exhibits celebrating German heritage. His efforts to preserve history and promote education have earned him numerous awards, including the Order of Dostyk.

Sergey Blok, a philanthropist and director of Milh LLP, has transformed the activities of regional German communities. A recipient of the Kurmet Order, Blok’s contributions extend to co-authoring publications and supporting community projects.

The late Vladimir Baumeister, a renowned surgeon and civic leader, was commemorated posthumously for his exceptional healthcare service and dedication to the German community. He left a legacy of advocacy and social assistance, earning over 15 state honors during his lifetime.

Each award winner expressed gratitude for being part of this vibrant community and receiving such an honor. The event, infused with appreciation, remembrance and cultural pride, was enhanced by musical performances by the center’s youth and a festive buffet.

Cultural and historical significance

The evening also marked the 90th anniversary of Gerold Belger, a revered Kazakh writer of German descent, celebrated for bridging cultures through his works in Kazakh, German and Russian. Jubilee medals were awarded to individuals preserving and promoting Belger’s contributions, including Albert Rau, deputy chairman of the Mazhilis, Olga Kikolenko, a political and public figure, Olga Stein, deputy director of Wiedergeburt, and Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, a political scientist and Kazakhstan’s goodwill ambassador.

“All these awards are not just recognition but a motivation for further achievements in all spheres,” said Rau.

“Gerald Belger is an outstanding writer who will forever remain in the cultural history of Kazakhstan. His work occupies a special place due to his unique contribution to literature, translations and deep connection with Kazakh culture,” said Sydyknazarov, one of the few researchers of Belger’s works. “It is our responsibility to ensure his legacy continues to inspire new generations.”

Belger’s legacy was a focal point of the ceremony, with scholars and officials emphasizing the importance of digitizing his works, promoting his writings, and inspiring future generations to explore his cultural impact.