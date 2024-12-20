Air Astana Sets to Launch Flights from Almaty to Frankfurt in June 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s flagship airline, Air Astana, will launch a new direct route between Almaty and Frankfurt on June 1, next year.

The flights will be operated three times a week on Airbus A321LR, with tickets already on sale. The new service will complement existing flights to Frankfurt from Astana and Uralsk. Air Astana first launched direct flights to Germany in 2003.

According to Air Astana, the planned schedule will be convenient for both point-to-point and transit passengers. The flight from Almaty departs at 1:30 a.m. and arrives in Frankfurt at 6:55 a.m., and the return flight departs at 8:30 a.m. and arrives back in Almaty at 6:55 p.m.

The minimum fare for a round-trip economy class ticket is $550, including taxes and fees.