Risotto Milano Astana: A Culinary Celebration of Italian-Kazakh Friendship

ASTANA – The Embassy of Italy in Kazakhstan hosted an exquisite dinner at Selfie Astana featuring the signature Risotto Milano Astana. This dish beautifully symbolizes the cultural bond between the two nations on Nov. 15. The event was part of the Week of Italian Cuisine Worldwide, a global initiative led by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote Italian culinary heritage and foster international connections.

Italian Ambassador in Kazakhstan Marco Alberti emphasized the role of cuisine in bridging cultures.

“Cuisine is part of a country’s identity and a cultural bridge to exchange values and knowledge. Every year, embassies around the world host this initiative with a unique theme. This year, it’s about roots and traditions, highlighting the Mediterranean diet as a universal expression of healthy and creative gastronomy,” he said.

This year’s dinner, organized in collaboration with Astana Global Gastro, ForteBank, and the Italian Embassy, featured a special guest: Giuseppe Postorino, the Michelin-starred chef of L’Alchimia, a renowned Milanese restaurant ranked among the Top 50 Italy 2023. Known for his innovative approach to Italian gastronomy, Postorino brought his expertise to Kazakhstan, creating a menu that paid homage to both Italian and Kazakh flavors.

The owner of L’Alchimia, Alberto Tasinato, shared that the highlight of the evening, Risotto Milano Astana, epitomized this fusion of traditions.

“The dish is a journey between two cities,” Tasinato explained. “It combines saffron, a hallmark of Italian risotto, with sorghum, a local ingredient here in Kazakhstan. It’s a blend of our cultures on one plate.”

When asked about the essence of “home” for Italians, Tasinato responded with warmth and humor:

“Home is pasta. For Italians, it’s spaghetti pomodoro. That’s Italy on a plate.”

The event also marked a bittersweet moment as Ambassador Alberti bid farewell to Kazakhstan after over three years.

“On one hand, I’m happy—it’s a promotion for me, and Kazakhstan has brought me great fortune. But on the other, I’m deeply sad. Kazakhstan has become a second home. Leaving feels like the bittersweet journey of a nomad: moving forward while longing to stay. I’ll carry with me the warmth of Kazakh people and the idea that you can take a Kazakh out of Kazakhstan, but you can never take Kazakhstan out of their heart,” he shared.

The evening was not just a celebration of Italian cuisine but also a testament to the deepening ties between Italy and Kazakhstan—a blend of flavors, traditions, and friendships that leave a lasting impression.