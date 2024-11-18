Petroglyph Nature Park at Almaty’s Botanical Garden Depicts Kazakh History

ASTANA – The Arkalan Petroglyph Nature Park has opened in the main Botanical Garden of Almaty.

The Petroglyph Nature Park is a joint project of the Institute of Botany and Phytointroduction and the Petroglyph Hunters Public Foundation. The author’s interpretation of Turkic petroglyphs and steles includes a variety of steppe flora that recreates the ecosystem surrounding the gallery of art objects, reported Kazinform on Nov. 16, citing the Botanical Garden’s press service.

At the park’s opening ceremony, Director General of the Institute of Botany and Phytointroduction Gulnara Sitpayeva emphasized that the most important tasks of the institute are research, environmental protection, education and cultural activities.

“Historically, the development of human communities was determined by environmental conditions, and, in turn, human economic and cultural activities changed landscapes, as well as the characteristics of flora and fauna. In close unity with nature, a unique steppe culture was formed on the territory of Kazakhstan in ancient times, which gave rise to a civilization of nomads. The Arkalan Petroglyph Nature Park clearly demonstrates this relationship,” she noted.

According to Olga Gumirova, executive director of the Petroglyph Hunters Public Foundation, the idea of ​​​​creating such a park had been around for a long time.

“We wanted to make the real, living history of the country accessible. I am sure that Arkalan will be the first step for visitors in studying the ancient culture and history of Kazakhstan. The public attention will help to preserve cultural heritage,” she noted.

Kazakhstan has nearly 300,000 unique petroglyphs. Examples of rock art have been developed over thousands of years. They reflect the progression of history and the evolution of the country’s culture.