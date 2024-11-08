News Digest: Foreign Media on President Tokayev’s Visit to France, Green Corridor Project, and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to France, the development of Kazakh-French relations, the goal of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan to implement the Green Corridor project, and insights on how corporations can benefit from partnering with startups in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev and Macron Forge New Path for French Investments in Kazakhstan

The Paris summit between President Tokayev and France’s President Emmanuel Macron was a significant event in their evolution of their bilateral relations, The Times of Central Asia reported on Nov. 6.

The article’s author delves deeper into Kazakh-French relations, reviewing their progress over the years and the mutual benefits derived from this partnership for themselves and globally.

“The regularity of summits between Kazakhstan and France, besides indicating the pragmatic nature of their relationship, speaks to the personal rapport between Tokayev and Macron. The sustained, high-level engagement indicates a mutual appreciation for reliable and constructive diplomacy,” the author writes.

France hosts Kazakhstan’s president

Le Monde has also covered President Tokayev’s visit to Paris, noting that between French President Emmanuel Macron and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it has become an end-of-year habit. The French president welcomed his Kazakh counterpart to Paris with all the honors of a state visit. “For a spectacular strengthening of our relations,” promised the Elysée; a “wide-ranging development,” a Kazakh diplomatic source said, similarly enthusiastic.

The article points out that several agreements and contracts were signed, including one by Alstom to supply electric locomotives. But above all, Kazakhstan is attractive for its wealth of raw materials. The country, economically the most powerful in Central Asia, supplies France with almost 40% of its uranium.

Alstom will deliver 117 locomotives to modernize Kazakhstan’s railways by 2028

Kazakhstan Railways, the Alstom company, and the Electric Locomotive Assembly Plant agreed to collaborate on replacing aging VL80 models with new, economical locomotives, Railway Supply reported on Nov. 5. The delivery includes establishing service centers, with all phases scheduled for completion by 2028.

Alstom will deliver 117 powerful and economical locomotives, providing essential benefits. Financial support will come from Société Générale, while BPI France will guarantee the deal.

Kazakhstan’s treasures of the great steppe arrive in Paris

An article from Euronews on Nov. 8 has reported on the “Treasures of the Great Steppe” exhibition at the National Museum of Asian Arts – Guimet in Paris, showcasing Kazakhstan’s historical artifacts. The article details the exhibition’s opening, featuring items like the “Golden Man,” jewelry, and ancient artifacts. The exhibit celebrates Kazakhstan’s nomadic roots and fosters cultural ties with France.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to France, Gulsara Arystankulova, highlighted the exhibit’s role in cultural diplomacy and preserving the nation’s legacy.

Kazakhstan’s Culture Minister Aida Balayeva, who was in Paris to open the exhibition said “Its value is that through a few exhibits, it shows the main periods of our history. From the Saka period to the Kazakh Khanate. With the help of our French colleagues, we were able to create a very modern format. And we were able to establish cooperation.”

Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to form green energy company – deputy minister

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Energy Minister Umid Mamadaminov announced that Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan will jointly establish a venture for the Green Corridor project.

This initiative, aimed at creating a transcontinental renewable energy route, will be formalized through an intergovernmental agreement expected to be signed at the COP29 conference, marking a significant step forward following the countries’ memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year.

The project underscores the three nations’ commitment to renewable energy integration, with plans to channel green energy from Uzbekistan’s growing solar and wind farms through Kazakhstan, across the Caspian Sea, and through Azerbaijan and Georgia. This green energy will ultimately reach Europe via the Black Sea and Romania, creating a sustainable power corridor that covers multiple regions.

Can Kazakhstan’s Diversification Drive Be a Blueprint Amid Global Uncertainty

An expert article published in Globe and Mail on Nov. 7 states that Kazakhstan, traditionally known for its oil and natural resource wealth, is becoming a case study in strategic diversification. As the world confronts increasing economic instability, resource-rich countries face pressure to reduce dependency on traditional sectors while still appealing to investors seeking robust growth. Kazakhstan’s response has been notable: by investing in renewable energy, expanding transport infrastructure, and developing special economic zones, the country is carving out a unique niche as a diversified, resilient economy in the Eurasian region.

“At the recent Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2024), which brought together over 500 representatives from leading international and Kazakh companies, the Kazakh government signaled its commitment to a transformative investment climate. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized Kazakhstan’s promise to create a stable and predictable environment for investors, backed by legal protections and long-term incentives. Agreements worth $7 billion were signed at the event, spanning sectors from agriculture and energy to health and infrastructure. These efforts reflect Kazakhstan’s bold drive to diversify beyond oil,” the article notes.

The Kazakhstan Case: Collaborating With Innovative Startups

Murat Abdrakhmanov, a venture investor and serial entrepreneur, published an article on Forbes on Nov. 4, sharing his insights on how corporations can benefit from partnering with startups, citing examples in Kazakhstan.

Abdrakhmanov said that corporations often face barriers to innovation. He noted that instead of spending millions on inefficient solutions, they could collaborate with startups to drive innovation.

He spoke in detail about the challenge of innovations, sharing his personal experience and how it is profitable for corporations to acquire startups rather than create innovations internally.