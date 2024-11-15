Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank Wins Finacle Banking Innovations Awards 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank won bronze in the Operational Excellence category at the 2024 Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards, the bank’s press service reported on Nov. 12.

Halyk Bank’s innovation Face Pay, developed in partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, received over 64,000 votes from bank employees worldwide and was praised by a jury of 47 leading financial experts from Europe and Asia.

The innovation enables passengers to make biometric payments for metro travel at all Almaty metro stations without using smartphones or payment cards. Qorus-Infosys called it “a big step for the development of payment technologies in public transport.”

Over 390 banking innovations from 57 countries participated in the 2024 Finacle Banking Innovation Awards. Halyk Bank became the first bank from Kazakhstan to receive this international recognition.