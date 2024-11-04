Kazakhstan, South Korea Strengthen Partnership in Health, Industry Projects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with South Korean companies to advance major hospital and industrial projects during his official visit on Nov. 3, the Foreign Ministry reported.

Nurtleu’s visit included a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and participation in the Central Asia – Republic of Korea forum. On the first day, he held discussions with top executives of South Korean companies, including Hyundae Hospital, With You E&C, Sejong, and Seoyon E-HWA, focusing on expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

The meeting with Hyundae Hospital centered on plans to construct a multi-disciplinary hospital for 200 beds in the Almaty Region, a joint initiative with Kazakh company Shin-Line. Nurtleu noted the importance of this project for the social sphere of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the construction of the hospital will improve the system of medical services on the Korean model and ensure the use of advanced technologies.

In talks with With You E&C, Nurtleu discussed plans for a waste processing plant in the Kyzylorda Region. The project aligns with Kazakhstan’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, aiming to enhance the local environment and support sustainable economic development. With You E&C company also expressed its readiness to expand the project and establish similar plants in other regions of Kazakhstan.

During the meetings with the heads of Sejong and Seoyon E-HWA companies, the projects on the production of auto components in the Kostanai Region were discussed. Korean partners demonstrated high interest in investing in the economy of Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to train local personnel for the successful mastering of new technologies.