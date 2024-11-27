Kazakhstan Should Address Employment Challenges for People with Disabilities

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

The World Health Organization estimates that 1.3 billion people experience significant disability today. The International Labor Organization believes that approximately 70% of them are of working ability. However, about one third of people with disabilities (PWD) have less than a 50% chance of securing a job.

Efforts to unlock a vast pool of untapped potential worldwide have been made through the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities. Out of 193 member states of the United Nations, 119 countries implemented a set of policies that prevent discrimination and guarantee financial support for disabled persons. The remaining 74 countries haven’t made any progress and only enforce laws that prohibit discrimination and harassment.

More than 97 countries, however, have gone even further by developing programs that provide “reasonable accommodation” to PWD, including the installations of ramps, restrooms, furniture, software assistance, flexible work schedules, and other support for visual, hearing, physical and technological aspects. Across European countries, employment protection legislation has a profound impact on employed people with disabilities; however, there are no positive influences on those who are unemployed. Labor market policies influence the disparity in employment rates between disabled and non-disabled persons. It is vital for any country to promote the employability of PWD by focusing on social policies, which include knowledge development, skills training though assistive technology, wage subsidies and law enforcement.

Currently, more than 690,000 PWD live in Kazakhstan, of whom 62% are of working age. Focusing on Astana alone, the government has failed to employ 10,464 disabled persons.

The ongoing policy is two-fold. On the one hand, the government subsidizes private companies to build special infrastructure at their workplace for the disabled persons; on the other hand, the government provides monthly loans to unemployed disabled persons.

Such financial support measures clearly lack efficiency and are not adequately monitored. Private companies promise to hire more PWD just to obtain additional funding from the government. Unemployed disabled persons may refuse to actively search for jobs because they receive financial relief.

The reality of the current system calls for new solutions that will effectively make use of financial measures towards the improvement of employability of disabled persons. Achieving a better quality of life for the socially vulnerable segments of the population has to be a priority if we want to reach the goal of a democratic future and reduce the challenges faced in establishing an equitable environment for all.

Vocational and workplace-based rehabilitation methods have been successful in improving employment rates amongst PWD who were previously employed. It is important to train PWD continuously through different types of learning programs. Skill development requires repeated training and reinforcement of knowledge. People tend to be more effective performing their job functions when they can develop long-term memories through the repetition of important information.

Instead of subsidizing companies to build infrastructure and paying unemployed PWD, the Kazakh government can develop training programs that provide PWD with specific industry knowledge, overseen by relevant ministries.

Effective begin-to-work programs can help future employees integrate into the workplace and maximize productivity. Key performance indicators and wage subsidy programs for those who are actually employed can be reflected as quarterly bonuses, helping to secure their work ethic. Providing loans due to difficulties of securing employment is not enough to foster personal development among disabled persons.

There must be a cultural shift away from the belief that the government will always provide assistance even if one remains unemployed. This shift can be achieved through changes in the legal framework and social norms. Employers tend to view PWD as disruptive to operations and time-consuming. However, if there are strong disability rights that promote training and strict regulations that improve PWD’s skills, the government will be more confident in the capabilities of disabled persons and encourage private companies to see employing them as an ethical obligation.

The concept of ‘disabled’ must be redefined. People with disabilities are ‘able’ and have the potential to contribute to the labor force and generate national income. Unfortunately, their inclusion in our society is overlooked. They work in shadow economies and are not seen as valuable contributors to the country’s progress. Such prejudice restricts their potential and denies them the opportunity to be recognized. By improving access to financing and focusing on knowledge and skills development, we can collectively improve public perception and global socioeconomic outcomes.

The spark for reframing the label of ‘disabled’ starts with the term itself. Rather than saying ‘People with Disabilties,’ we as a collective can call them ‘People with Defined Abilities.’

The author is Abylaikhan Tleuberdi, a graduate student at Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.