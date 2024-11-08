Kazakhstan Provides Catering Training Manual to Kyrgyz Students

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) handed over a training manual to support students at the Baltagulova Vocational Lyceum in Ak-Korgon, the Kyrgyz Republic, in developing in-demand catering skills, the KazAID’s press service reported on Nov. 7.

The materials include manuals on culinary arts, sanitary norms, food management, and service to help students deepen their knowledge and enhance skills in catering and hospitality.

With KazAID’s assistance, a multifunctional website was launched for the lyceum, developed by volunteer programmer Abay Sibanbay from the National Volunteer Network. Funded by a KazAID grant, these resources aim to bolster professional education in Central Asia.

Earlier, the KazAID held a professional development seminar on catering for Kyrgyz teachers from the same lyceum.