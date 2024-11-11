Kazakhstan Increases Agricultural Exports, Plans to Boost Machinery Production

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ramping up agricultural exports while meeting domestic needs, increasing preferential financing in the agro-industrial sector, reforming the subsidy system, and enhancing the production and leasing of agricultural machinery, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Nov. 11.

Rising crop exports

According to the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company, Kazakhstan has recorded an increase in grain exports since the beginning of this year. Barley exports to Iran, which resumed recently, increased eightfold over the past two months. Overall, barley exports grew 69% to 710,000 tons in ten months.

Corn grain exports have increased by 1.5 times to 117,000 tons this year, by 38% to Tajikistan and over threefold to Uzbekistan. Lentil exports rose sevenfold to 80,000 tons, with the majority going to European countries.

Pea exports tripled, growing two times to Afghanistan and three times to Uzbekistan. Rice exports increased by 47%, or 52,000 tons, as new markets in Azerbaijan and Belarus opened.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan aims to hit a record $250 million in oil and fat product exports to China in 2024/25. Domestic oil factories have already signed contracts worth $56 million at the China International Import Expo. Oil processors anticipate reaching $300 million in exports of vegetable oils and grist/press cake to China within two years.

Support measures for machinery upgrade

New subsidies for farmers purchasing domestic agricultural machinery have attracted leading manufacturers. As stated by the Agriculture Ministry, the world-famous company John Deere plans to expand operations in Kazakhstan through an assembly cooperation agreement signed with Eurasia Group and Baiterek Holding.

This strategic partnership is designed to stimulate innovation, strengthen local production capacities, and promote Kazakhstan’s sustainable economic growth, focusing on advanced technologies, digital transformation, and increased efficiency in agriculture.

According to KazAgroFinance, 8,796 units of agricultural machinery were sold as of Oct. 1, marking a 52% increase from 5,795 units last year.