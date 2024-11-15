Kazakhstan Highlights NPT Treaty as Fundamental Mechanism for Nuclear Disarmament

ASTANA – Despite the existing challenges, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains the fundamental and universal mechanism for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin said at the European Union Conference on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, held on Nov. 12-13 in Brussels.

According to the ministry’s press service, Rakhmetullin underscored the NPT’s role as the key forum for discussing nuclear issues, noting its significance in ensuring global peace and security.

He also expressed hope for a continued responsible and collective approach at the final Preparatory Committee next year, which he believes will set the stage for a successful 2026 NPT Review Conference with concrete and substantive recommendations.

The conference participants stressed the strength of the international legal framework in nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and emphasized the importance of adhering to multilateral principles and sustained dialogue.