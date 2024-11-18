Kazakh Students Research Legislative Reforms Addressing Domestic Violence

ASTANA — A group of students from Astana schools has completed a four-month study on Kazakhstan’s legislative efforts to combat domestic violence, examining the evolution of laws from Kazakh steppe traditions to key reforms influenced by the Saltanat Law. Beginning Aug. 2, the team analyzed systemic gaps in victim protections, resulting in published findings and recommendations submitted to Mazhilis (lower house of Parliament) deputies to strengthen legal safeguards.

The catalyst of reform: Saltanat Law

One of Kazakhstan’s most groundbreaking cases involved Saltanat Nukenova, who was beaten to death by her husband Kuandyk Bishimbayev on Nov. 9 last year in Astana. Following a trial that began in March, Bishimbayev was convicted of torturing and murdering Nukenova with extreme cruelty, resulting in a 24-year prison sentence on May 13.

Public outcry surrounding the case intensified demands for stricter legal protections against domestic violence, leading to the enactment of what now is known as the Saltanat Law. This reform introduced harsher penalties, extended detention periods, larger fines and the creation of specialized law enforcement units to address family violence more effectively.

Research findings, recommendations for enhanced protection

The research team—composed of students Yelnar Salpekov, Karina Smirnova, Askhat Osser, Anna Politkovskaya, and Alsu Kaderkaeva—conducted a comprehensive review of legislative measures. They collaborated with Brown University with the support of Dr. Kara Gibson-Brown and the Head of the UNESCO Department at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Oryntai Oshanova.

Drawing on data from the Mazhilis, the Respublica political party and the Astana City Police Department, the students evaluated how recent reforms reflect the socio-cultural challenges women face in Kazakhstan. The findings were published in prominent Kazakh research journals and submitted to international academic publications.

Analyzing four categories of violence—physical, psychological, economic, and sexual—the team explored systemic challenges that women encounter, identifying gaps in legislative protection.

They proposed several recommendations to the Mazhilis deputies, suggesting expanded roles for entities such as the Commission on Women and Family-Demographic Policy to enhance public awareness and education on domestic violence. The team also advocated for redefining domestic violence to include all forms of abuse and aligning Kazakh legislation with international standards.

Additional recommendations from the study called for systematic monitoring of social worker training, ethical standards in media reporting on domestic violence, and the establishment of family support centers to help victims achieve rehabilitation and economic independence.

By incorporating these initiatives, the team concluded, Kazakhstan’s legislative framework could provide more effective support to victims, foster preventive measures and reduce the cultural stigma around reporting abuse—essential steps toward a safer society.